PM Modi Invites UK's New PM Keir Starmer to India to Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with the newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, extended an invitation for an early visit to India, as confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office. Modi congratulated Starmer on his election victory.

The leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. 'Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK,' stated a PMO release.

Praising the contributions of the Indian community in the UK, both sides agreed to promote closer people-to-people ties. The leaders also committed to ongoing communication. Modi emphasized the commitment to deepening economic ties, stating, 'We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good.'

The Labour Party's significant mandate ended 14 years of Conservative rule. In his first speech outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer vowed to serve all citizens and initiate immediate changes to 'rebuild Britain.'

PM Modi previously shared a congratulatory message on X, highlighting anticipation for strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also acknowledged former PM Rishi Sunak for enhancing India-UK relations. 'Thank you @RishiSunak for your leadership and your contributions to India-UK relations,' Modi posted on X.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)