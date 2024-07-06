Operation Green Justice Unveils Massive Environmental Crimes in the Amazon Basin

An international law enforcement operation named 'Green Justice' has uncovered widespread environmental crimes in the Amazon Basin. Coordinated by the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), the operation seized 2.4 tonnes of illegal wildlife and marine catches, 37 illegal fishing devices, 229 illegal mining tools, and over 10,498 cubic metres of illicitly cut wood.

A total of 25 suspects were arrested and charged with various environmental crimes, with the confiscated goods valued at more than USD 32 million. The operation involved law enforcement agencies from Brazil, Peru, and Colombia, as well as support from UNODC and the Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI).

Conducted between June 24 and 30, 2024, the operation aimed to dismantle a regional network of environmental criminal activities in the Amazon Basin. The intelligence gathered will aid in comprehensive investigations into these transnational crime networks. Key hotspots included border areas among Colombia, Peru, and Brazil, notorious for smuggling, poaching, deforestation, and illegal mining activities.

Lt Colonel Dana Almarzooqi, the director-general of the International Affairs Bureau, UAE Ministry of Interior, and coordinator of I2LEC, highlighted the significance of the operation. She acknowledged the strong leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan in preserving the environment. Almarzooqi emphasized that since its inception in 2023, I2LEC has become a global force for environmental protection, significantly impacting various international forums and future operations.

Key officials from Brazil, Peru, and Colombia praised the operation's success and its long-term impact. They highlighted the collaborative efforts and professional efficiency exhibited, marking a substantial milestone in environmental preservation. Ongoing investigations are expected to yield more arrests and seizures as the global initiative continues its mission to protect critical ecological zones.

Launched in 2023, I2LEC is co-led by the UAE Ministry of Interior in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It focuses on enhancing awareness, capacity-building, and research to combat crimes affecting the environment and climate change.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)