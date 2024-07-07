Israeli Man Hospitalized Amid Escalating Tensions with Hezbollah

A 28-year-old Israeli man sustained shrapnel injuries during a Hezbollah rocket barrage this morning in the Lower Galilee. The man was fully conscious and has been transported to Tiberias for medical treatment. He remains in serious but stable condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

Hezbollah has asserted that its rockets were intended for a military installation close to Tiberias. The escalating conflict comes on the heels of an Israeli airstrike in Baalbek, a northern Lebanese city, which resulted in the death of Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a prominent figure in Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit.

Tensions remain high as both sides engage in a series of retaliatory strikes, raising concerns over further violence in the region.

