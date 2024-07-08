Left Menu

Israel Tax Authority Seizes Luxury Vehicles in Jerusalem Operations

The Israel Tax Authority and police have seized 14 vehicles, including luxury cars, in a series of operations in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, targeting debts totaling approximately 2 million Shekels.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 8 (ANI/TPS): In a coordinated effort, the Israel Tax Authority and the Israel Police conducted several operations in Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods, seizing 14 vehicles, including luxury models. The operations took place in Beit Hanina, Shu'afat, Jabel Mukaber, and Sur Baher.

The National Collection Enforcement Unit (NTU), in collaboration with police forces, targeted debtors owing around 2 million Shekels in these areas. The seizures are part of an ongoing initiative to enforce tax compliance and recover outstanding debts.

This recent crackdown underscores the authorities' commitment to maintaining fiscal responsibility and law enforcement in all sectors of the city.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

