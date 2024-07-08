Macron Retains PM Amidst Parliamentary Turbulence, NFP Coalition Emerges in French Elections

France President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist alliance came in second place after the New Popular Front's Left Wing coalition in the parliamentary runoff elections, asked his Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to remain in his post for now, CNN reported, citing a source from the Elysee presidential palace. After offering his resignation, which was rejected by Macron 'to ensure the country's stability,' Attal posted a selfie on his X platform.

The election results revealed the New Popular Front emerged victorious with 182 seats, making it the largest group, but still below the 289 required for an absolute majority. Macron's Ensemble alliance secured 163 seats, placing second, while Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally and its allies took third place with 143 seats. Former President Francois Hollande was elected to the French parliament for Correze, his former constituency, CNN reported.

'Although forming a government will be very complicated, I think it is good that the center, center-left, and left parties have united to prevent France from drifting into nationalism,' Macron stated. CNN noted Macron cannot call a new election for at least another year, leaving him to manage an unruly parliament for the remaining three years of his term amid mounting domestic and international challenges.

The New Popular Front is a coalition of various parties, ranging from the far-left France Unbowed to moderate Socialists and Ecologists, which won 182 seats in the National Assembly. Their success has been welcomed by other European leaders. Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck expressed relief that the far right did not secure a majority, while Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated the victory, highlighting Europe's shift away from right-wing extremism.

Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of France's left-wing, proclaimed that the Left is 'ready to govern' after emerging as the largest political bloc. The New Popular Front coalition, led by Melenchon and his allies, positions itself as a key player in France's political landscape. (ANI)

