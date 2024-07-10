Quad Ambassadors Meet in Beijing to Discuss Indo-Pacific Future

Ambassadors from the Quad nations convened in Beijing to discuss the future of the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing development, stability, and prosperity. Nicholas Burns, the US Ambassador to China, hailed India, the US, Japan, and Australia as 'close friends and partners' committed to these goals.

In a post on X, Burns described the meeting as productive and reiterated the partnership's focus on fostering an inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific. The Quad, officially the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, unites Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in this diplomatic mission.

Previously, in June, the US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell underscored the determination to hold the Quad Summit this year. This sentiment was echoed during high-level discussions between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Indian NSA Ajit Doval, confirming plans for the summit before year's end.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)