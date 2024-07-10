NATO Enhances Support for Ukraine with New Initiatives and Military Command in Germany

NATO is set to appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to strengthen Ukraine's ties with the alliance and announce a new military command in Germany focused on training Ukrainian troops, according to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. The announcement comes during the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Washington.

Sullivan revealed that NATO will launch four joint projects with partners from the Indo-Pacific region—Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea. These projects will address critical areas including Ukraine, artificial intelligence, disinformation, and cybersecurity. The US official emphasized the unprecedented importance and integration of ties between the United States, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific.

Highlighting Russia's defense industry expansion, Sullivan stressed NATO's commitment to meeting these challenges through robust investments without economic disruption. He condemned North Korea's provision of ballistic missiles to Russia and China's dual-use trade that assists Russia's military. NATO aims to fortify Ukraine's air defenses and air power capabilities, with plans to deliver F-16s. Additionally, all Allies pledged to collectively provide Ukraine with at least 40 billion euros in security assistance over the next year.

