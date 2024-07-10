UAE Ministry Launches National Green Certificates Programme to Boost Sustainability

The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has initiated the National Green Certificates Programme aimed at fostering environmentally conscious building practices. The programme aligns with the National Demand-side Management Programme and National Green Building Regulation objectives, focusing on energy efficiency, water management, indoor air quality, and sustainable building materials.

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, remarked that the programme functions as a classification framework to enhance sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint in commercial buildings. 'Our commitment at the Ministry is to advance eco-friendly practices universally, making this programme a milestone in our pursuit of a green economy and sustainable development,' he said.

Additionally, Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, emphasized that the initiative integrates sustainability and decarbonisation in the building sector, aiming to cut energy and water usage and minimize carbon emissions. MoUs with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Aldar Properties, Pact Carbon, and Meagle Energy will offer green finance solutions, technical support, and energy audits to ensure the successful implementation of the programme and assist in achieving the UAE's net-zero by 2050 target.

