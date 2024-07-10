PM Modi Strengthens India-Austria Ties With Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in extensive and fruitful discussions with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Wednesday, bolstering the bilateral relationship between India and Austria. The meeting was described as comprehensive by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, covering a wide array of subjects pivotal to both nations.

Key discussion areas included trade and investment, with both leaders committed to enhancing economic cooperation. The talks also focused on science and technology, green energy, artificial intelligence, and startups, reflecting shared interests in advancing technological and innovative collaborations. Environmental and climate change issues were also on the agenda, with both leaders recognising the need for concerted efforts to address these global challenges. Cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties were highlighted as crucial to strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Besides bilateral matters, PM Modi and Chancellor Nehammer exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of collaborative approaches to international challenges. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commented on X, "Energising India-Austria ties! PM @narendramodi held extensive and fruitful talks with Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer today." The leaders also participated in the India-Austria Business Meeting and addressed the India-Austria joint press meet.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Vienna on Tuesday evening for a day-long state visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 41 years. Indira Gandhi visited Austria in 1983. PM Modi's visit to Austria followed his two-day official visit to Russia, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)