Left Menu

PM Modi Honored with Russia's Top Civilian Award, Reflects Strong Indo-Russian Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, from President Vladimir Putin. Defence expert Dhruv Katoch highlighted the significance of this honor and the strong Indo-Russian relations. Modi's consistent stance on peace and global prosperity was also noted during his visit to Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:50 IST
PM Modi Honored with Russia's Top Civilian Award, Reflects Strong Indo-Russian Ties
Defence expert Dhruv Katoch(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Defence expert Dhruv Katoch emphasized the importance of this award, stating that it is rarely bestowed and reflects the strong ties between India and Russia.

Katoch expressed his happiness over Modi's recognition, noting that the Prime Minister has received numerous international awards. Modi thanked Putin and Russia, considering the honor a 'samman' for India's 140 crore citizens and a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Commenting on Modi's consistent stance against war, Katoch highlighted the Prime Minister's remarks on the pain caused by the death of innocent children and his call for peaceful conflict resolutions. Katoch suggested that peace requires efforts from all sides, including NATO, and that India's balanced relations with Russia, Ukraine, and NATO allies emphasize its role in promoting peace.

During the trip, Putin acknowledged Modi's dedication to strengthening India, noting significant improvements in the lives of Indian citizens. Katoch remarked on India's rapid growth, its position as the world's fifth largest economy, and anticipated future growth, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong relations with India for global peace.

On concluding his visit, Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora in Moscow before departing for Austria. He underlined the role of Indo-Russian ties in fostering global prosperity and lauded the Indian community for enhancing these relations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024