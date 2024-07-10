PM Modi Honored with Russia's Top Civilian Award, Reflects Strong Indo-Russian Ties

During his visit to Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with Russia's highest civilian award, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Defence expert Dhruv Katoch emphasized the importance of this award, stating that it is rarely bestowed and reflects the strong ties between India and Russia.

Katoch expressed his happiness over Modi's recognition, noting that the Prime Minister has received numerous international awards. Modi thanked Putin and Russia, considering the honor a 'samman' for India's 140 crore citizens and a testament to the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Commenting on Modi's consistent stance against war, Katoch highlighted the Prime Minister's remarks on the pain caused by the death of innocent children and his call for peaceful conflict resolutions. Katoch suggested that peace requires efforts from all sides, including NATO, and that India's balanced relations with Russia, Ukraine, and NATO allies emphasize its role in promoting peace.

During the trip, Putin acknowledged Modi's dedication to strengthening India, noting significant improvements in the lives of Indian citizens. Katoch remarked on India's rapid growth, its position as the world's fifth largest economy, and anticipated future growth, underscoring the importance of maintaining strong relations with India for global peace.

On concluding his visit, Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora in Moscow before departing for Austria. He underlined the role of Indo-Russian ties in fostering global prosperity and lauded the Indian community for enhancing these relations.

