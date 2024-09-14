Left Menu

Chinese National Caught Trying to Enter Taiwan Illegally on Rubber Dinghy

A Chinese man was detained by Taiwan’s Coast Guard after attempting to enter the country illegally via a small rubber dinghy. He claimed to be seeking a fresh start due to debt. The case is under investigation and carries potential legal penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A Chinese national has been detained for trying to enter Taiwan illegally, according to a government statement reported by Focus Taiwan. The man was discovered in a rubber dinghy near the northern city of New Taipei on Saturday.

A Taiwan Coast Guard Administration (CGA) official stated that information was received at 6:30 am (local time) from the New Taipei Fire Department about a person spotted near the Houkeng River estuary in New Taipei's Linkou District. Upon arrival, authorities located the dinghy about 100 meters from the shore. At around 7 am, CGA personnel and New Taipei firefighters brought the 30-year-old Chinese man, identified as Wang, to shore. Wang, who was suffering from severe dehydration, was immediately taken to the hospital.

Wang stated that he came to Taiwan to escape heavy debt in China. Preliminary investigations revealed he traveled using a 3.6m-long rubber dinghy from Niuweitang Beach in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. The MAC indicated that the matter would be forwarded to law authorities for further investigation, underscoring Article 10 of the Act Governing Relations, which prohibits Mainland Area residents from entering Taiwan without permission.

Referring to the Immigration Act, the MAC noted that unauthorized entry into Taiwan can result in imprisonment of up to five years and/or a fine up to 500,000 New Taiwan Dollars. The CGA added that the small size and slow speed of the dinghy allowed it to evade radar detection.

Latest News

