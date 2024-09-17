PTI's Atif Khan Criticizes Government Over Lack of Transparency in Constitutional Amendment Bill

PTI leader Atif Khan has criticized the government's handling of the constitutional amendment bill, citing a lack of transparency, ARY News reported on Monday. Speaking on the program 'Off the Record', Khan revealed that even some government officials are uninformed about the bill's content.

'If the government was serious, they would have presented the bill publicly, but even the members of government seemed clueless related to amendments,' Khan claimed. Expressing disappointment, he noted that some Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) were either sleeping or disengaged during parliamentary sessions.

During National Assembly sessions, Khan observed certain NA members were not paying attention and questioned why the law minister had not presented the draft for discussion in Parliament. He criticized the government for failing to share the bill with its allies, arguing that coalition partners should have at least been informed of the bill's contents.

