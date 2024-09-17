Secret Service Praised for Preventing Possible Assassination Attempt on Trump

The U.S. Secret Service hailed its 'textbook' and 'exemplary' protective plan after thwarting a potential assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Politico reported on Monday. At a press conference in West Palm Beach, Acting Director Ronald Rowe Jr. emphasized the efficacy of the agency's security methods, stating that prompt actions by agents ensured Trump's safety.

According to Rowe, an agent fired immediately upon noticing a weapon, exemplifying the Secret Service's 'hypervigilance'. The suspect, Ryan Routh, did not have a clear line of sight of Trump and was unable to fire any shots. Routh, aged 58, was charged with firearm possession by a convicted felon and appeared in federal court later that day.

Rowe revealed that the visit was off the record, complicating preemptive security measures. He called for additional resources and highlighted past successful security events. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw confirmed the high-security level at Mar-a-Lago, ensuring Trump 'feels safe'. Routh was the subject of a 2019 FBI tip and is under further investigation.

