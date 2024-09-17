Left Menu

Israel Unveils Bold Plan to Achieve Zero Emissions by 2050

Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructures, alongside the President's Office and Israeli Climate Forum, hosted a conference to present a detailed plan for achieving zero emissions from Israel's energy sector by 2050, with strong emphasis on decentralization and renewable energy.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructures, in collaboration with the President's Office and the Israeli Climate Forum, held the first public presentation and participation conference on its plan to achieve zero emissions from the energy sector by 2050. The event took place on Monday and brought together representatives from various government ministries, regulators, local authorities, and academia.

President Isaac Herzog lauded the initiative at the conference's commencement. 'The impressive plan presented today hinges on decentralization and technological innovation,' he stated. 'Transitioning from polluting energy production to renewable sources is not only an important national strategy but also critical for energy security amidst current global tensions.'

Herzog highlighted the broader implications, noting that 'Zero emissions present numerous opportunities for regional and international collaboration, which will bolster both Israel's economy and international standing. In challenging times, cooperation with our global partners is more crucial than ever to strengthen our resilience against adversities.' The conference marks the beginning of a series of professional meetings on this pivotal subject.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

