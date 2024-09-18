UAE Hosts GCC Anti-Drug Strategy Workshop to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

The UAE Ministry of Interior is spearheading a regional initiative to combat drug trafficking by hosting the GCC Strategy for Combating Drugs (2025-2028) workshop. The event, held in collaboration with the General Secretariat of the GCC and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, is taking place at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi from September 16 to 19.

Distinguished attendees include Jasim Al-Badawi, Secretary-General of the GCC; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Judge Hatem Aly, Regional Representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime for the GCC; and Brigadier Mubarak Saeed Al Khaili, Head of the GCC Police Force. Al-Badawi's opening speech praised the UAE and highlighted the collective commitment to addressing drug smuggling and its devastating impacts on society.

The workshop underscores the importance of regional cooperation in developing a unified strategy to combat drug addiction, which poses a threat not only to health but also to social and economic stability. Judge Hatem Aly expressed his enthusiasm for the event, heralding it as a landmark initiative that brings together regional expertise to tackle the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)