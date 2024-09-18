Left Menu

Trump to Meet Indian PM Modi During US Visit Next Week

Former US President Donald Trump announced at a Michigan campaign event that he will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's upcoming visit to the United States for the Quad Leaders' Summit and other engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:05 IST
Trump to Meet Indian PM Modi During US Visit Next Week
File Photo of Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in 2020 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Former US President Donald Trump revealed during a campaign event on Tuesday that he will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Modi's visit to the United States next week, according to Reuters. The announcement was made while Trump was campaigning in Michigan.

Describing PM Modi as a 'fantastic' leader, Trump said, 'He happens to be coming to meet me next week. When India, which is a very big abuser, comes to meet me next week. And Modi, he is fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. These leaders are sharp, dealing at 100%. They're at the top of their game and use it against us. But India's very tough.'

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from September 21 to 23, where he will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. He will also address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and speak at a gathering of the Indian community.

Modi will interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, as per an MEA statement. The leaders last met in February 2020 during Trump's visit to India, which included the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad. Modi previously attended the 'Howdy, Modi!' rally in Texas in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

