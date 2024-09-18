Former Chinese Navy Officer Jailed for Illegal Entry into Taiwan

A former Chinese navy officer, surnamed Ruan, has been sentenced to eight months in prison for illegal entry into Taiwan, Taiwan News reported on Wednesday.

Ruan reportedly traveled from Fujian province via speedboat and arrived at the Tamsui ferry pier in New Taipei 12 hours later on June 9. He claimed he was escaping China's communist regime and sought political asylum in Taiwan. Authorities found critical news items on his phone in May and restricted his movements. He was found guilty of illegal entry by the Shilin District Court, though appeals are still possible.

Ruan allegedly provided a drawing of Chinese naval positions and had once served as a captain in the People's Liberation Army Navy. The verdict follows another incident involving a Chinese man who arrived in Taiwan's Linkou by inflatable boat. The coast guard stated the small, slow boat went undetected by radar.

In a related event, a debt-ridden Chinese man illegally attempted to enter Taiwan. Found on a rubber dinghy near New Taipei, he was rescued and hospitalized for severe dehydration. He claimed he came to Taiwan to start anew, Focus Taiwan reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)