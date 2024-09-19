IDF Chief Pledges Secure Return for Evacuated Northern Israelis
IDF Chief LTG Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment at Northern Command, approving plans to ensure the secure return of northern Israelis evacuated due to security risks. He highlighted ongoing efforts in Gaza against Hamas and emphasized the readiness for future operations against Hezbollah.
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 19 (ANI/TPS): On Wednesday, IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, lead a critical situational assessment at the Northern Command with top military officials, setting in motion strategic offensive and defensive plans aimed at the northern region.
Halevi assured that measures are being put in place to enable the safe return of Israelis from the north who had been evacuated due to ongoing security concerns. 'We are determined to create the security conditions that will return the residents to their homes, with a high level of security, and we are ready to do all that is required,' he affirmed.
Citing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Halevi highlighted dual objectives: dismantling Hamas and securing the return of hostages. He noted significant progress but acknowledged that further efforts were necessary. 'We still have many capabilities that we have not yet activated,' he added, emphasizing the strategic readiness to impose severe costs on Hezbollah at every operational stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
