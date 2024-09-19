Left Menu

Paramedics Rally Against Health Councils Merger in Peshawar

A protest led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association opposed the federal government's decision to merge the Pakistan Allied Health Professional Council and the Pakistan Nursing Midwifery Council. Leaders urged registration of paramedics for revenue and employment opportunities abroad.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Hundreds gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, rallying against the federal government's move to merge the Pakistan Allied Health Professional Council (AHPC) with the Pakistan Nursing Midwifery Council (PNMC). The protest, spearheaded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Paramedical Association, saw fervent opposition to the controversial decision.

Anwar Khan, the Provincial President of the Association, led the demonstration, flanked by key leaders including former Provincial President Syed Rooydar Shah, Provincial Chairman Johar Ali, and Peshawar Division President Mujahid Azam. The rallying cry from the demonstrators was clear: reject the merger and prioritize the registration of millions of paramedics nationwide, a move they argued would generate billions in revenue and create significant employment opportunities abroad.

The speakers lambasted the federal government for what they termed an egregious injustice to paramedics. They highlighted that other councils within Pakistan's health sector, such as the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, operate independently and stressed the crucial, around-the-clock service paramedics provide. They urged the government to reconsider and retract the proposed merger to safeguard the rights and livelihoods of millions of dedicated healthcare workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

