PM Modi’s US Visit to Highlight Key Aspects at Quad Summit

In a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the United States for the Quad summit, highlighting pivotal areas including bilateral, plurilateral, and multilateral aspects. The summit's agenda features discussions on the development of the Indo-Pacific region and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

Detailing PM Modi's itinerary, Misri said the Prime Minister will visit from September 21-23, initiating his tour in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of President Joe Biden, with his first talk at the sixth Quad summit. Modi will then travel to New York for the 'Summit of the Future' and engage in numerous meetings, including interactions with the Indian diaspora and a special Cancer Moonshot event.

Misri further noted that PM Modi will engage with multiple tech CEOs in a technology roundtable and meet various stakeholders and heads of state. On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly. The Quad summit aims to cover a range of topics including health security, climate change, and maritime security, with the goal to review progress and set future agendas.

