Left Menu

PM Modi’s US Visit to Highlight Key Aspects at Quad Summit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US for the Quad summit, emphasizing important bilateral, plurilateral, and multilateral aspects. Modi will participate in the Quad summit, address the UN's 'Summit of the Future', and engage with business and Indian diaspora communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:29 IST
PM Modi’s US Visit to Highlight Key Aspects at Quad Summit
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the United States for the Quad summit, highlighting pivotal areas including bilateral, plurilateral, and multilateral aspects. The summit's agenda features discussions on the development of the Indo-Pacific region and the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

Detailing PM Modi's itinerary, Misri said the Prime Minister will visit from September 21-23, initiating his tour in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of President Joe Biden, with his first talk at the sixth Quad summit. Modi will then travel to New York for the 'Summit of the Future' and engage in numerous meetings, including interactions with the Indian diaspora and a special Cancer Moonshot event.

Misri further noted that PM Modi will engage with multiple tech CEOs in a technology roundtable and meet various stakeholders and heads of state. On September 23, Modi will address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly. The Quad summit aims to cover a range of topics including health security, climate change, and maritime security, with the goal to review progress and set future agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024