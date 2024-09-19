China and India: From Rivals to Regional Partners

Highlighting the pivotal role of China and India as the world's largest developing nations, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong emphasized that both countries bear the significant responsibility of uplifting their populations' livelihoods. He noted that President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi have achieved numerous consensus points, signaling a shift from competition to cooperation, portraying the nations as developmental partners rather than threats.

In a recent statement, Xu accentuated that China is steadfast in its quest to establish a modern socialist state by mid-21st century, while India aims for 'Vikasit Bharat' by 2047. This mutual vision is grounded in historical cooperation, tracing back to the 1950s when both countries championed the five principles of peaceful coexistence, which continue to shape international law and norms today.

Addressing an event, Xu acknowledged India's initiatives 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India) and 'Make in India', underscoring that China's comprehensive modernization efforts will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation. He advocated for strengthened economic ties, greater market access, and reciprocal investments, stressing that the economic structures of both countries are complementary.

The Ambassador observed that under PM Modi's leadership, India has advanced significantly through policies of 'Reform, Perform, and Transform'. He praised India's progress amid reforms, recognizing the challenges involved in transforming populous nations. He reiterated China's willingness to share experiences and synchronize development strategies with India.

Xu reiterated President Xi's commitment to peaceful development, noting that recent consensuses between Chinese and Indian leaders provide strategic direction for bilateral relations and modernization. With China-India relations at a critical juncture, recent high-level meetings have aimed at resolving border issues and enhancing diplomatic ties. Both sides pledged to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a fundamental aspect for normalizing relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked on the notable progress in disengagement discussions with China, acknowledging that while significant strides have been made, some issues remain. He highlighted the historical complexities of the bilateral relationship, marked by contentious events such as the 2020 troop mobilizations at the LAC. Nonetheless, there's optimism for continuing resolution and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)