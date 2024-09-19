Left Menu

PM Modi's Strong Voice Globally: A Key Figure in Diplomacy, Says UN Spokesperson

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric commends Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global influence. Modi's upcoming visit to the US for the 'Summit of the Future' is highly anticipated. The summit will address critical global issues. India’s leadership in the Global South and Security Council reforms is particularly significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:46 IST
PM Modi's Strong Voice Globally: A Key Figure in Diplomacy, Says UN Spokesperson
United Nations Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric. (Image Credit: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's significant influence on global diplomacy was lauded by Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General. Dujarric emphasized that both India and Modi's voices are pivotal on the international stage.

Modi's forthcoming visit to the United States is noteworthy, particularly his participation in the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. The summit, themed 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,' aims to address Security Council reforms, digital cooperation, and international financial institution reforms, areas where India's leadership is invaluable.

According to Dujarric, the summit represents a critical inflection point for global cooperation, addressing peace and security issues, sustainable development goals, and inclusive representation in international institutions. Modi's role in the G20 and anticipated discussions with leaders and CEOs will foster deeper Indo-US collaborations in AI, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024