PM Modi's Strong Voice Globally: A Key Figure in Diplomacy, Says UN Spokesperson

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's significant influence on global diplomacy was lauded by Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General. Dujarric emphasized that both India and Modi's voices are pivotal on the international stage.

Modi's forthcoming visit to the United States is noteworthy, particularly his participation in the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly on September 23. The summit, themed 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,' aims to address Security Council reforms, digital cooperation, and international financial institution reforms, areas where India's leadership is invaluable.

According to Dujarric, the summit represents a critical inflection point for global cooperation, addressing peace and security issues, sustainable development goals, and inclusive representation in international institutions. Modi's role in the G20 and anticipated discussions with leaders and CEOs will foster deeper Indo-US collaborations in AI, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

