Hunter Biden's Sentencing Postponed to December Amid Legal Troubles

Hunter Biden's sentencing for felony gun charges has been rescheduled to December 4, following his conviction earlier this year. The US President's son also faces multiple tax-related charges. These legal issues come as President Joe Biden's reelection campaign gears up for the upcoming November election.

Updated: 19-09-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:57 IST
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden (File Photo) (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is set for sentencing on December 4 after being found guilty of lying about his drug use when purchasing a revolver and illegally possessing the firearm while addicted to drugs, according to local media reports. A US federal judge granted a request from Hunter's attorney to delay the sentencing, initially scheduled for November 13, to three weeks after the Presidential elections, as reported by The Hill.

In Delaware, Hunter Biden was convicted this June on three felony gun charges, facing up to 10 years in prison for the first two counts and five years for the third. Hunter was also poised for a second criminal trial in California this month on nine tax-related charges but avoided it by pleading guilty.

The President's son faces three felony counts for tax evasion and filing false returns, plus six misdemeanor charges, with the indictment highlighting how he evaded taxes from 2016 to 2019, funding an extravagant lifestyle with millions. Sentencing for this case is set for December 16.

During Joe Biden's reelection campaign, Hunter Biden's federal criminal cases were viewed as a potential political liability. However, with Kamala Harris now leading the race, the impact of Hunter's legal issues on President Biden appears less significant. President Biden has clarified that he will not pardon his son if convicted.

US Presidential elections are scheduled for November 5 this year. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

