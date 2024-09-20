Left Menu

IDF Issues Direct Orders to Northern Israel Residents Amid Intensified Strikes

The IDF has issued direct instructions to northern Israeli residents, bypassing local authorities, amid intense airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Residents are advised to limit movements and stay near protected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:57 IST
IDF Issues Direct Orders to Northern Israel Residents Amid Intensified Strikes
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday night issued direct instructions to residents in northern Israel, a first since the war began, bypassing usual local authority channels. This followed an updated situation assessment, compelling residents of Merom Galil, Upper Galilee, Mevo'ot Hermon, Yesod HaMa'ala, Hazor, Rosh Pina, Safed, Metula, and northern Golan communities to limit movements, avoid gatherings, secure village gates, and stay close to protected areas.

The directive comes as the Israeli Air Force launched its most intense strikes yet on Hezbollah military positions in southern Lebanon. The airstrikes follow the security cabinet's recent update of its war objectives with Hamas in Gaza, which now include ensuring the safe return of northern residents displaced by Hezbollah attacks.

Residents are urged to heed Home Front Command alerts and exercise caution until further notice. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024