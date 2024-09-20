IDF Issues Direct Orders to Northern Israel Residents Amid Intensified Strikes
The IDF has issued direct instructions to northern Israeli residents, bypassing local authorities, amid intense airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. Residents are advised to limit movements and stay near protected areas.
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday night issued direct instructions to residents in northern Israel, a first since the war began, bypassing usual local authority channels. This followed an updated situation assessment, compelling residents of Merom Galil, Upper Galilee, Mevo'ot Hermon, Yesod HaMa'ala, Hazor, Rosh Pina, Safed, Metula, and northern Golan communities to limit movements, avoid gatherings, secure village gates, and stay close to protected areas.
The directive comes as the Israeli Air Force launched its most intense strikes yet on Hezbollah military positions in southern Lebanon. The airstrikes follow the security cabinet's recent update of its war objectives with Hamas in Gaza, which now include ensuring the safe return of northern residents displaced by Hezbollah attacks.
Residents are urged to heed Home Front Command alerts and exercise caution until further notice. (ANI/TPS)
