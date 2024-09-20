Japan Demands Explanation from China Over Fatal Stabbing of Japanese Schoolboy in Shenzhen

Japan has officially demanded that China provide a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old boy attending a Japanese school in Shenzhen. The child's father is Japanese and his mother is Chinese. He was attacked by a 44-year-old assailant around 200 meters from the school gate on Wednesday morning, succumbing to his injuries early Thursday, according to the Japanese government, as reported by Kyodo news.

Chinese authorities have confirmed that the attack occurred around 8 am while the boy was walking to school. The suspect was swiftly arrested at the scene, preventing further danger, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed profound concern, stating, 'I take the incident extremely seriously.'

'This should never happen in any country. Particularly, I sincerely regret that this despicable act was committed against a child on their way to school,' Kamikawa emphasized. In reaction to this tragic event, Japan has formally requested China to clarify the circumstances of the attack. Additionally, Japanese officials are urging China to implement stronger safety measures for its citizens residing and studying there, CNA noted.

The Japanese ambassador to Beijing has also urged for better security for Japanese nationals, underscoring the prevailing concerns over safety. This incident is the second attack on students at Japanese schools in China in recent months. Following the stabbing, the embassy released a statement indicating that Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi discussed the urgent need for enhanced protection with China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

Although specific details of Sun's response were not disclosed, Japan continues to press the Chinese government to prioritize the safety of its nationals and provide further clarification about the incident, CNA reported. The tragic event exacerbates existing diplomatic tensions between Japan and China, heightening worries over the safety of foreign nationals in the region.

Kyodo reported that Chinese Foreign Vice Minister Sun Weidong informed Japanese Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi on Thursday that the attack was an 'isolated incident' committed by an individual with a criminal history. The boy was stabbed around 200 meters from the school gate on Wednesday morning, according to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)