Kumar Tuhin Appointed India's New Ambassador to the Netherlands

Kumar Tuhin, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1991 batch, has been named the next Ambassador of India to the Netherlands. Currently Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Tuhin brings extensive diplomatic experience to his new role.

Kumar Tuhin, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (Image/ICCR). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday that Kumar Tuhin has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. A 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tuhin currently serves as Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Tuhin is expected to assume his new position shortly. Since December 20, 2021, he has held the role of Director General at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Previously, he served as Ambassador to Hungary from November 2018 to November 2021, and as High Commissioner to Namibia from June 2015 to October 2018.

His diplomatic career commenced in 1993 at the Indian Mission in Hong Kong, followed by a posting at the Indian Embassy in Beijing as a political officer from 1995 to 1999. Tuhin has also served in India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, and as Deputy Consul General at the Consulate General of India in San Francisco. In the Ministry of External Affairs, he has held various roles, including heading the Development Partnership Administration Division. Tuhin, a mechanical engineer by training, briefly worked with the Indian Railways before joining the diplomatic corps.

