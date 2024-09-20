Lahore High Court Rejects Plea to Ban PTI's Rally

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has rejected a plea aimed at banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public rally scheduled for tomorrow in Lahore. The decision, rendered by a three-member bench, came in response to an application filed by attorney Nadeem Sarwar, ARY News reported.

Sarwar's plea sought to prevent PTI from holding a demonstration in Lahore. However, the LHC bench dismissed the plea, indicating the applicant was not an 'affected party', according to ARY News.

In a separate development, PTI has moved the LHC against the arrest of its leaders and workers ahead of the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. Petitioners Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani requested the court to protect their party members' constitutional right to hold rallies. They claimed the police are detaining PTI members in Punjab and urged the court to halt these arrests, allowing for a peaceful demonstration, ANI reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)