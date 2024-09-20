Left Menu

Indian Diaspora Celebrates PM Modi's Highly Anticipated US Visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a three-day US visit, the Indian community in America eagerly anticipates his arrival. His schedule includes high-profile meetings, the Quad summit, and the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations. A major community event is also planned in New York.

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi in US last year. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Ayushi Agarwal
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to begin his eagerly awaited US visit, the Indian diaspora in the country views his arrival as a significant and proud moment for all Indians.

PM Modi's three-day visit, starting on September 21, includes crucial meetings with global leaders, participation in the annual Quad summit, and key discussions at the United Nations. He will be a prominent attendee at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) Leaders' Summit and the Summit of the Future (SOTF) in New York.

Additionally, Modi will hold important bilateral meetings during his stay. Indian student Mohammad Zaid shared his excitement, stating he looks forward to the visit. "America is a superpower. The Indian Prime Minister's visit is a proud moment for all Indians here," Zaid told ANI. Another Indian, Nagendra, traveled from Boston to New York to attend Modi's diaspora event and expressed his happiness.

The Indian Prime Minister's visit from September 21-23 will feature his participation in the Quad meeting and an address at the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Quad includes Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

The Indian-American community eagerly anticipates the chance to interact with Modi, with over 24,000 individuals registered to attend his event on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, which has a seating capacity of 15,000.

Titled "Modi & US: Progress Together," this event will celebrate the diversity and accomplishments of the Indian-American community through cultural performances and appearances by notable Indian-American figures. Modi's attendance at the 'Summit of the Future' on September 23 at the United Nations is a notable event, seeking to unite global leaders to create a new international consensus for a better present and future. The summit, themed 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,' aims to mend trust and reinforce the efficacy of international cooperation. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has termed it a "once in a generation UN Summit."

(With inputs from agencies.)

