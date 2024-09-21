India and Germany Enhance Green Partnership in Key Sectors

India and Germany successfully wrapped up their development policy negotiations, reaffirming their cooperation in crucial sectors such as renewable energy, urban development, mobility, and agroecology, according to an official release from the German Embassy. The discussions, held in New Delhi, were spearheaded by the Department for Economic Affairs (Indian Ministry of Finance) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Both countries remain committed to advancing their Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development, forged in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Barbara Schafer, head of the German delegation, underscored the strategic significance of the partnership, stating: 'Germany and India share a long-standing, trusting, and strategic partnership. This has been further demonstrated in 2024 by both sides.' She highlighted the inception of the 'India-Germany Platform for Investments in Renewable Energy Worldwide' at the 4th REInvest in Gandhinagar as a key milestone. Schafer noted that Germany is upholding its international responsibilities by supporting various sectors in India, such as climate-resilient agriculture and infrastructure development, as per the press release.

As a result of Indo-German cooperation, modern transmission lines extending 7,700 kilometers have already been established. German financing has also bolstered metro projects in Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and the water metro in Kochi. Schafer stressed the wider impact of their partnership: 'Germany aids Indian farmers in making their agricultural practices more climate-resilient, resource-efficient, and sustainable.' She also mentioned ongoing triangular projects in Peru and several African countries.

The outcomes of these negotiations pave the way for the upcoming Indo-German government consultations, scheduled for October 2024 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz are expected to build on the progress attained, stated the press release. Uwe Gehlen, Head of German Development Cooperation in India, commented: 'The term 'sustainable energy transition' takes on a new quality when Germany and India combine their unique capabilities, setting a positive example not only in their own countries but also globally.'

This year, Germany has pledged over EUR 1 billion to initiatives involving concessional loans and technical cooperation in sectors like renewable energy, urban development, forest ecosystems, water management, and sustainable agriculture. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)