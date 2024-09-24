Modi, Zelenskyy Discuss Peace Pathways in New York Meeting
During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the global consensus on the need for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Both leaders expressed appreciation for India's efforts towards peace and agreed to continue close bilateral cooperation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reiterated the global agreement on the necessity of a ceasefire in Ukraine and the restoration of peace, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated on Monday. During a special briefing on the Prime Minister's US visit, Misri highlighted Zelenskyy's approval of India's dedicated approach to these pressing issues.
This meeting marks the third encounter between Modi and Zelenskyy within three months, covering bilateral and Russia-Ukraine conflict matters. Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for India's involvement and the Prime Minister's recent trip to Ukraine, aimed at promoting peace and facilitating conflict resolution.
Both leaders underlined the positive momentum in their bilateral relationship and pledged to maintain close contact across various levels. In their discussions, Modi reiterated India's backing for a swift end to the Ukrainian conflict and the return of stability, a sentiment also reflected in Modi's conversations with global leaders. Zelenskyy lauded the robust cooperation and emphasized the focus on international platforms like the UN and G20 for peace initiatives.
