Bangladesh Ensures Tight Security for Durga Puja Amid Safety Concerns

Bangladesh authorities have ramped up security measures for Durga Puja, amid concerns of violence targeting Hindu communities. Celebrations from October 9-13 will be held in over 32,000 pavilions with three-level security in place. Police will exercise utmost vigilance, including cyber monitoring, to ensure a peaceful festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:51 IST
Dhaka Bureau (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

In anticipation of the Durga Puja festival, Bangladesh authorities have announced heightened security measures to address concerns about potential violence targeting minority Hindu communities. The festival will be held from October 9 to 13, with celebrations slated to take place in 32,666 pavilions across the country.

Bangladesh's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Md. Moinul Islam, emphasized that the police will exercise extreme vigilance to secure the puja mandaps. During a security meeting held at the Police Headquarters' Hall of Pride, the IGP revealed that three-tier security protocols will be enforced pre-Durga Puja, during the festival, and during the idol immersion post-Durga Puja. Police efforts include enhanced cyber monitoring to prevent the spread of rumors on social media.

The IGP urged Hindu leaders to contact the National Emergency Service 999 or the nearest police station in case of emergency, noting that criminals often create disturbances late at night during the festival. The puja celebrations will also be monitored through CCTV/IP cameras. The puja celebration council has called for constant security from both law enforcement and volunteers at each mandap.

Expressing optimism for a safe and joyful festival, the IGP noted that uniformed and plainclothes police officers, along with SWAT, Crisis Response Teams, Quick Response Teams, Crime Scene Vans, and Bomb Disposal Units, will be on duty round the clock. Monitoring cells will also be operational at police headquarters and other units during the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

