Israel Intensifies Strikes on Hezbollah Amid Escalating Conflict

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted extensive air and ground strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, targeting more than 1,600 sites. The strikes included missile launchers, command posts, and other terror infrastructure, some embedded within civilian homes, the IDF reported.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched volleys of rockets at Israeli cities including Haifa, Nahariya, the Galilee, and Jezreel Valley. A total of 210 rockets were fired into Israel, causing injuries from shrapnel and panic attacks among the residents.

On Monday night, the Israeli Cabinet declared a 'special emergency situation' nationwide to protect public safety, which will be in place until Wednesday night unless extended. Schools in Haifa and northern regions were closed, small vessels were banned from the Sea of Galilee, and several airlines suspended flights to and from Ben-Gurion Airport.

Israel urged residents of southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley to evacuate homes where Hezbollah stored missiles. The IDF revealed footage showing an airstrike on a Hezbollah missile prepared for launch from a civilian home.

Sarit Zahavi of the Alma Research Center highlighted Hezbollah's use of civilian homes for military purposes. She noted the extensive storage of weapons and military use of homes in Shi'ite villages of southern Lebanon.

Northern Israeli residents have been evacuating due to the ongoing rocket and drone assaults by Hezbollah, which have resulted in casualties on both sides. Hezbollah's leaders have vowed to continue their attacks, preventing Israelis from returning home.

Israeli officials are calling for Hezbollah to be disarmed and removed from southern Lebanon, in line with UN Security Council resolution 1701, which concluded the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

