Abu Dhabi Launches Field Survey to Enhance Government Housing Utilisation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has launched a new field survey campaign aimed at improving the utilisation of government-provided housing units across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. This initiative is part of a broader effort to foster sustainable and integrated communities within the emirate.

The newly launched campaign by ADHA will focus on inspecting vacant government-provided housing units as well as reviewing properties that are misused for commercial purposes or have been leased. In addition, the campaign will offer various solutions to property owners, such as providing loans for maintenance, demolition, and reconstruction of these housing units.

The campaign also aims to increase awareness about the proper conditions of use for government-provided housing in Abu Dhabi. It will highlight the negative impacts of vacant and misused units and seek collaboration with community members to enhance the quality of these properties. Through this field survey, ADHA and DMT continue their efforts to promote community awareness and maintain the aesthetic integrity of government-provided housing throughout the emirate. (ANI/WAM)

