India-Australia Quad Partnership: A Strategic Alignment for a Free Indo-Pacific Region

The India-Australia Quad partnership aims to create a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green. In an interview with ANI, Green emphasized the region's dynamism and the mutual goal of free trade and sovereignty.

High Commissioner Green highlighted that Australia and India, as Quad partners, are strategically aligned. He stated, 'We want the Indo-Pacific to be open and free. We seek a region where states can choose their paths, ensuring free trade and sovereignty.' He also mentioned agreements on maritime security and cervical cancer eradication through vaccines.

Green elaborated on the bilateral relationship, underlining three drivers: strategic partnership, economic complementarities, and the significant Indian-origin population in Australia. He pointed out the rise in trade and the ongoing work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), aiming to enhance future growth, job creation, and affordable commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)