G20 Urged to Champion Global Equity and Reform by UN General Assembly President

During the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held at the ECOSOC Chamber in New York, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang emphasized the significant responsibility of G20 nations in advancing the ambitious goals outlined in the Summit of the Future pact. Yang urged the G20 to take concrete steps in reforming the international financial architecture to make it more equitable and effective for all nations.

Yang acknowledged Brazil's efforts to bring together this G20 meeting, open to all UN Member States, as a demonstration of Brazil's commitment to revising global governance. He also recognized the contributions of previous G20 presidencies from Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and India in advocating for developing nations' interests.

The President highlighted the renewed focus on inclusive growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability under Brazil's leadership. He expressed optimism about South Africa's upcoming G20 presidency and its potential to continue advancing the interests of the Global South, particularly in sustainable development and climate action. The Summit of the Future adopted a wide-ranging Pact for the Future, covering various global priorities including human rights, digital cooperation, and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)