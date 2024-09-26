Dassault Aviation Launches Military MRO Subsidiary in Noida under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Program

French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation has announced the launch of a new subsidiary, Dassault Aviation MRO India (DAMROI), dedicated to military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company revealed this in a press release on September 25, highlighting it as a move aligned with India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' policy.

The subsidiary aims to bolster India's self-reliance and promote indigenous value-added services. 'Dassault Aviation has decided to create a company dedicated exclusively to military MRO activities,' the statement read. By leveraging Dassault Aviation's technological expertise, DAMROI aims to offer new opportunities for cooperation and become a key player in Aero Defence in India.

Furthermore, the company reiterated its commitment to meeting the needs of the Indian Air Force by offering tailor-made products and services to support its Mirage 2000 fleet and other fighter aircraft supplied by Dassault. This initiative further underscores Dassault Aviation's commitment to strengthening its presence in India, supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' initiatives, and positioning India as a global aerospace supplier.

