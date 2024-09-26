Left Menu

Sacramento BAPS Mandir Vandalized with Anti-Hindu Messages

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti, including messages like "Hindus go back." The incident follows a similar act of vandalism at a New York Mandir. The local community expressed unity against hate, echoing condemnations from various officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:38 IST
Sacramento BAPS Mandir Vandalized with Anti-Hindu Messages
BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento (Photo/ BAPS Website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, suffered vandalism on the night of September 25, just days after a similar incident in New York. The perpetrators left anti-Hindu messages, including "Hindus go back," sparking concern among the local Hindu community.

BAPS Public Affairs condemned the desecration in a social media post, urging unity against hate. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where they found graffiti and cut water lines.

Congressman Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County, also spoke out against the act, emphasizing that there is no room for religious bigotry and hatred. The Hindu American Foundation thanked Bera for addressing the hate crime, highlighting the need for community safety and respect.

The incident follows the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024. This act was similarly condemned by numerous lawmakers and the Consulate General of India in New York. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar called for a thorough investigation into these "hideous acts" of bigotry and hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024