Sacramento BAPS Mandir Vandalized with Anti-Hindu Messages

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, suffered vandalism on the night of September 25, just days after a similar incident in New York. The perpetrators left anti-Hindu messages, including "Hindus go back," sparking concern among the local Hindu community.

BAPS Public Affairs condemned the desecration in a social media post, urging unity against hate. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, where they found graffiti and cut water lines.

Congressman Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County, also spoke out against the act, emphasizing that there is no room for religious bigotry and hatred. The Hindu American Foundation thanked Bera for addressing the hate crime, highlighting the need for community safety and respect.

The incident follows the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New York on September 17, 2024. This act was similarly condemned by numerous lawmakers and the Consulate General of India in New York. Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar called for a thorough investigation into these "hideous acts" of bigotry and hate.

