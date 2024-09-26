Left Menu

BHRC Demands UN Intervention in Balochistan Over Alleged Human Rights Violations

The Baloch Human Rights Council held a protest outside the UN building in Geneva, highlighting severe human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistan's security forces. Activists called for a peacekeeping force and accountability for crimes against humanity, urging global intervention to end the violence and exploitation in the region.

26-09-2024
BHRC protest in Geneva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Switzerland
  • Switzerland

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) staged a demonstration in front of the United Nations building in Geneva to draw attention to the escalating human rights violations in Balochistan. Held at the symbolic Broken Chair monument, the protest underscored the brutalities reportedly committed by Pakistan's security forces in the region, calling for an urgent UN peacekeeping intervention to safeguard the lives of thousands of Baloch citizens.

During the demonstration, BHRC President Samad Baloch demanded accountability for crimes against humanity. 'We are here to protest against the brutalities committed by Pakistan in Balochistan. Balochistan is bleeding,' he said. He accused the Pakistani military of colonizing the region and criticized their alliance with China, which he argued exacerbates the crisis.

'The Chinese have allied with Pakistan and are equally culpable for the occupation of Balochistan,' Samad Baloch added. 'Pakistan handed over Gwadar to China without the consent of the Baloch people.' He described severe restrictions on Baloch residents in Gwadar and claimed widespread complicity from Pakistan's institutions in the alleged occupation.

Razzak Baloch, BHRC's representative in the USA, echoed these concerns, condemning both the Pakistani Army and the Chinese Communist Party for exploiting Balochistan's resources. 'Pakistan is a failed state,' he said. 'We want the world to help us drive the Pakistani Army and the Chinese out of our land.' BHRC officials urged the international community to support Balochistan's freedom and hold perpetrators accountable for human rights violations.

