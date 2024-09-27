EU Condemns China's Human Rights Violations in Tibet During UNHRC Session

The European Union has voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet, despite global condemnation. Addressing the 57th general session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the EU highlighted alarming issues like obligatory boarding schooling, mass DNA sampling, and the closure of Tibetan schools, citing reports from the Central Tibetan Administration.

The EU representative emphasized that human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and intellectuals face harassment, intimidation, and surveillance. The statement highlighted serious issues including political re-education camps, mass detentions, widespread surveillance, and severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms such as religious freedom. The use of forced labor, torture, forced abortions, and family separation policies also drew condemnation, particularly in Xinjiang.

The EU urged China to preserve the fundamental freedoms and cultural heritage of Tibetans and to ensure Tibetan language education at all levels. It called for China's cooperation with the OHCHR and adherence to recommendations from international assessments. The EU demanded China to respect both national and international laws, ensuring human rights for all, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other minority groups.

