EU Condemns China's Human Rights Violations in Tibet During UNHRC Session

The European Union has expressed grave concerns over worsening human rights in Tibet. Speaking at the 57th UNHRC session, the EU highlighted issues like forced DNA sampling, school closures, and repression of freedoms, calling on China to respect international laws and human rights standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The European Union has voiced serious concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet, despite global condemnation. Addressing the 57th general session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the EU highlighted alarming issues like obligatory boarding schooling, mass DNA sampling, and the closure of Tibetan schools, citing reports from the Central Tibetan Administration.

The EU representative emphasized that human rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and intellectuals face harassment, intimidation, and surveillance. The statement highlighted serious issues including political re-education camps, mass detentions, widespread surveillance, and severe restrictions on fundamental freedoms such as religious freedom. The use of forced labor, torture, forced abortions, and family separation policies also drew condemnation, particularly in Xinjiang.

The EU urged China to preserve the fundamental freedoms and cultural heritage of Tibetans and to ensure Tibetan language education at all levels. It called for China's cooperation with the OHCHR and adherence to recommendations from international assessments. The EU demanded China to respect both national and international laws, ensuring human rights for all, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other minority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

