Pakistan Polio Cases Rise to 22 Amid Renewed Vaccination Efforts

Pakistan has reported its 22nd polio case this year, involving a 30-month-old boy from Pishin, Balochistan, according to a report by Dawn.

The National Institute of Health's regional reference laboratory confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in the child. An official noted that Balochistan has accounted for 15 of the 22 cases, with Sindh reporting four, and KP, Punjab, and Islamabad each reporting one case.

Expressing grave concern over the rising number of cases, Ayesha Raza Farooq, the Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication, highlighted the critical role of parents in ensuring timely and repeated vaccinations. "Every new case tragically reminds us that we have failed our children. I urge parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine," she stated.

In response to the outbreak, the government has revised its National Polio Eradication Emergency Operations Plan. Two large-scale, door-to-door vaccination campaigns are planned to close immunity gaps and contain the virus's spread.

Muhammad Anwarul Haq, National Coordinator for the Polio Emergency Operations Centre, emphasized maintaining high vaccination rates. "Every missed vaccination is a victory for the virus. Let's work together to protect our children," he declared, urging parents to welcome polio teams into their homes.

