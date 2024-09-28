Left Menu

Salerno Medical School Honors UAE's Sheikh Abdulla for COVID-19 Humanitarian Efforts

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed received the Schola Salernitana Lumen et Magister Award from Italy's Salerno Medical School. The award recognizes UAE's humanitarian contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The event also praised the collaborative efforts of Emirati organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:57 IST
Italian Salerno Medical School recognises UAE's humanitarian efforts during COVID-19 (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rome, Italy—Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has been honored with the Schola Salernitana Lumen et Magister Award by Italy's prestigious Salerno Medical School. Abdulla Ali Al Saboosi, the UAE Ambassador to Italy, attended the ceremony.

The award acknowledges UAE's humanitarian role during the COVID-19 pandemic and its commitment to human solidarity and international cooperation. The UAE provided extensive medical and logistical aid to pandemic-affected countries, marking it as a reliable global partner. The ceremony, under the patronage of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, was held at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome.

Other honorees included Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of International Holding Company; and Peng Xiao, CEO of G42 Group. Sheikh Abdulla praised Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his leadership and the frontline heroes for their sacrifices. He stressed that the recognition is a tribute to UAE's COVID-19 efforts and values such as international cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

Highlighting the UAE's achievements, Sheikh Abdulla noted that the country succeeded in overcoming the pandemic due to solidarity and the dedication of its people. He emphasized the importance of scientific research and innovation in medicine to tackle future health challenges. The event also featured an Italian-Emirati Scientific Day, reflecting Italy's appreciation for UAE's support in scientific research and sustainable development.

A press conference was held to discuss UAE's significant contributions during the pandemic, including providing 80% of international aid and extensive testing efforts. The event concluded with a documentary screening and a reception attended by Italian Parliament members and global scientists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

