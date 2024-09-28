Indian Navy Chief Strengthens Naval Ties with Greece

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff of India, convened with General Dimitrios Choupis, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, at the Salamis Naval Base on Friday. The meeting aimed at bolstering strategic and operational ties, advancing bilateral military cooperation, and addressing evolving maritime challenges.

In a post on X, an Indian Navy spokesperson highlighted that the discussions focused on a collaborative approach to maintaining stability and security in the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean Region. The officials also explored avenues for cross-training in specialized technologies and advanced courses.

During his maiden visit to Greece, Admiral Tripathi also interacted with Vice Admiral Polychronis Koulouris. Their discussions revolved around enhancing operational interactions and interoperability between the two navies. The briefing underscored the Hellenic Fleet's capabilities and the evolving security landscape, reinforcing a shared commitment to maritime security. India's Ministry of External Affairs noted that Greece's consistent support on issues like Kashmir and its backing of India's bid for a permanent seat in an expanded UNSC marks the warm relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)