During the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Russia's backing for India and Brazil to gain permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Lavrov emphasized that a 'fairer world order' hinges on increasing the representation of the Global South in the UNSC.

Speaking on the subject, Lavrov elaborated, 'We are not stepping away from dialogue with the West. In July, upon Russia's proposal, there was an open debate in the Security Council concerning building a more just, more sustainable world order. We believe that the expansion of Global South representation in the UN Security Council is crucial.' Lavrov also endorsed the African Union's initiatives but dismissed the idea of additional seats for Western nations, citing their already excessive representation.

India has long pushed for a permanent UNSC seat to better represent developing nations. This effort has recently gained traction, notably with support from Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Lavrov accused the West of undermining globalization values, citing sanctions and the use of the dollar as a 'weapon.' He also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, urging consideration of the situation's real causes. Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan was presented at the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022, highlighting paths to nuclear safety, food security, and a tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)