Left Menu

Russia Advocates for India's and Brazil's UNSC Seat Amid Critique of the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voiced support for India and Brazil's bid for permanent seats on the UN Security Council. Lavrov criticized Western nations for imposing sanctions and using the dollar as a weapon. He highlighted the need for a fairer world order with better Global South representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:48 IST
Russia Advocates for India's and Brazil's UNSC Seat Amid Critique of the West
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Image Credit: YouTube/UnitedNations). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Russia's backing for India and Brazil to gain permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Lavrov emphasized that a 'fairer world order' hinges on increasing the representation of the Global South in the UNSC.

Speaking on the subject, Lavrov elaborated, 'We are not stepping away from dialogue with the West. In July, upon Russia's proposal, there was an open debate in the Security Council concerning building a more just, more sustainable world order. We believe that the expansion of Global South representation in the UN Security Council is crucial.' Lavrov also endorsed the African Union's initiatives but dismissed the idea of additional seats for Western nations, citing their already excessive representation.

India has long pushed for a permanent UNSC seat to better represent developing nations. This effort has recently gained traction, notably with support from Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. Lavrov accused the West of undermining globalization values, citing sanctions and the use of the dollar as a 'weapon.' He also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula, urging consideration of the situation's real causes. Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan was presented at the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022, highlighting paths to nuclear safety, food security, and a tribunal for alleged Russian war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024