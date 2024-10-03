US Scrutinizes Pakistan's Alleged Mismanagement of $400M Flood Relief Aid

The United States has acknowledged claims by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples' Party, regarding the alleged mismanagement of $400 million from the World Bank, intended for flood relief in Pakistan. According to Ary News, Bhutto Zardari accused the central government of misappropriating funds meant for flood victims, using them for unrelated initiatives.

Bhutto Zardari criticized the government for failing to build a single house for flood victims and demanded the redirection of aid to its intended purpose. US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller, during an October 2 press briefing, highlighted the US's serious approach to monitoring American taxpayer dollars, particularly in humanitarian scenarios.

Miller stated that the State Department and USAID employ strict measures to ensure transparency in foreign aid usage. He indicated the possibility of halting assistance if fund misdirection occurs, reflecting concerns over the misuse of flood relief resources in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been experiencing severe climate challenges, including heatwaves, cyclones, and floods, with the 2022 floods serving as a devastating example. The Climate Risk Index positions Pakistan among the top 10 nations vulnerable to climate change. Ary News noted that Bhutto Zardari's allegations and the US acknowledgment intensify scrutiny on Pakistan's use of international aid, particularly for humanitarian causes.

The Asian Development Bank warns of climate change's broad effects on Pakistan, potentially harming agriculture, water resources, and increasing extreme weather incidents. These risks exacerbate economic crises, threatening livelihoods. Bilawal's accusations pose additional challenges for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the trust deficit could hinder Pakistan from securing future aid amidst ongoing economic struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)