World Bank Approves $140.76m Thailand Project for Resilient Transport, Dolphin Care

The World Bank Board of Directors has approved the US$140.76 million Thailand Resilient Transport and Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation Project (TRIP), a landmark initiative that links climate-resilient infrastructure development with biodiversity conservation. The project aims to strengthen flood- and storm-resilient transport connections, create jobs and economic opportunities for around 350,000 people, and safeguard a critically endangered sub-population of Irrawaddy dolphins in Songkhla Lake.

Infrastructure and Conservation in One Integrated Program

The project represents an innovative approach that combines major transport investments with environmental protection. It will finance the construction of two strategically important bridges while supporting the implementation of Thailand’s newly approved Irrawaddy Dolphin Conservation Plan.

A US$4 million PROBLUE grant, administered by the World Bank, will co-finance the conservation component. The grant will support the adoption of international best practices, strengthen technical capacity and improve knowledge-sharing to protect the dolphin population located in the upper part of Songkhla Lake, north of one of the proposed bridge sites.

“This project marks a significant milestone in our renewed partnership with Thailand—bringing critical infrastructure to local communities while protecting the country's unique natural assets that support local economies,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Division Director for Thailand and Myanmar.

Addressing Regional Inequality and Transport Gaps

While Thailand has experienced strong economic growth over past decades, expansion has slowed to an average of 2.6 percent since 2010. Growth has been uneven, with the North, Northeast and South lagging behind Bangkok and surrounding regions.

In the South, the poverty rate stands at 7.4 percent, more than double the national average. Limited and vulnerable transport infrastructure has constrained access to markets, jobs, education and health services, reinforcing regional inequality.

The TRIP project aims to address these bottlenecks by improving connectivity, reducing travel times and strengthening resilience to floods, storms and sea-level rise.

Two Bridges, Major Economic Impact

The project’s infrastructure investments are expected to generate substantial employment during construction and long-term economic benefits, including for the tourism sector, which attracts more than three million visitors annually in the affected regions.

Songkhla Lake Bridge (7 km):The bridge will cut travel time by up to two hours, reducing the current 80-kilometer detour to just 8 kilometers. This improved connectivity will open access to markets, tourism destinations and economic opportunities around the lake.

Lanta Bridge (2 km):Connecting Koh Lanta islands to mainland Krabi, the bridge will enhance tourism competitiveness and provide residents with reliable access to schools, health facilities, markets and essential services. It will also serve as a critical evacuation route during emergencies.

According to Chanin Manopiniwes, World Bank Project Team Lead, the bridges will create jobs during construction and support sustained employment in tourism and conservation-related livelihoods long after completion. Thailand’s tourism sector contributes roughly 20 percent of GDP and supports 4.3 million jobs nationwide.

Protecting the Irrawaddy Dolphin and Supporting Communities

Beyond infrastructure, the project strengthens conservation efforts in the protected area where Irrawaddy dolphins live. Key measures include:

Reducing risks from fishing gear entanglement

Supporting alternative and sustainable livelihoods for fishing communities

Investing in scientific research, monitoring and data collection

These actions aim to balance environmental protection with local economic needs, ensuring that conservation benefits are shared with surrounding communities.

Inclusive Design and Renewed Partnership

The project was developed through extensive consultations with civil society, national and international NGOs, experts and local communities. These stakeholders will continue to provide technical advice throughout implementation, ensuring transparency and local ownership.

TRIP marks the World Bank’s first lending operation in Thailand in 15 years, highlighting a renewed partnership focused on climate resilience, inclusive growth and environmental sustainability. The project also aligns with Thailand’s preparations to host the 2026 IMF–World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, showcasing the country’s commitment to integrating infrastructure development with climate and biodiversity goals.