Beyond Borders: India-Sri Lanka Student Satellite Collaboration

A groundbreaking partnership has been established between Northern UNI of Sri Lanka and Space Kidz India to launch a student-built satellite through the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by the end of the next year. Srimathy Kesan, the Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, emphasized the borderless nature of space exploration and the opportune timing of this Indo-Lankan collaboration. She expressed her ambition to involve students from both countries, advocating for the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', or 'the world is one family'.

Kesan stated, "We are at the right time in the right space because space is borderless, showcasing India's strength. Space Kidz India, a leader in student satellite projects, has conducted 27 space missions thus far. We don't want to confine these opportunities to Indian students alone. Our vision extends to spreading this knowledge to students internationally, believing in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'." Kesan noted that the project aims to train students, reaching completion by the coming year-end.

The initiative began when Indy Pathmanathan expressed interest in creating a satellite for his students, targeting not only university attendees but also underprivileged children. Space Kidz will offer technological support as Sri Lankan and Indian students collaborate on the satellite, engaging ISRO's resources for the launch. A year-long timeline is outlined to educate and prepare for the mission's full execution, with training shifting from online to in-person and hands-on learning at India's specialized facilities.

This educational satellite, named Northern UniSat, will be a single-use device. Initial lessons will cover the essentials, such as water's significance in space and necessary sensors. The project seeks to inspire innovative thinking in students, supported by Northern UNI's CSR program and the Sri Lankan Ministry of Education. Further bolstering this effort, Prafulla Kumara of In-Space declared India, ISRO, and In-Space's enthusiastic backing of such international educational endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)