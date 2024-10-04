India-US Relations: A Thriving Partnership in Trade and Technology

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, expressed optimism about the strengthening of India-US relations, highlighting expanding partnerships in trade, technology, and investment. He emphasized the significance India places on its relationship with the United States, which he described as one of its most reliable trade partners.

During his four-day visit to the US, Goyal announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on critical minerals, aimed at keeping supply chains open and fostering collaboration between India's Ministry of Mines and the US government. This milestone reflects enhanced communication between both nations, with regular trade policy forums and commercial dialogues now being standard practice.

Goyal also noted the frequency of high-level meetings between the two countries, underscoring that these interactions transcend political differences. Emphasizing the importance of reskilling to support AI collaboration, he discussed partnerships to enhance technical skills, paving the way for investment opportunities. Goyal affirmed the partnership's resilience amid global challenges.

