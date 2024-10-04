India-US Relations: A Thriving Partnership in Trade and Technology
Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the expanding India-US relations, highlighting collaborations in trade, technology, and investment. During a US visit, a key MoU on critical minerals was signed, fostering supply chain openness. Bilateral engagements are increasingly frequent, with a focus on reskilling efforts to enhance AI collaboration.
- Country:
- United States
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, expressed optimism about the strengthening of India-US relations, highlighting expanding partnerships in trade, technology, and investment. He emphasized the significance India places on its relationship with the United States, which he described as one of its most reliable trade partners.
During his four-day visit to the US, Goyal announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on critical minerals, aimed at keeping supply chains open and fostering collaboration between India's Ministry of Mines and the US government. This milestone reflects enhanced communication between both nations, with regular trade policy forums and commercial dialogues now being standard practice.
Goyal also noted the frequency of high-level meetings between the two countries, underscoring that these interactions transcend political differences. Emphasizing the importance of reskilling to support AI collaboration, he discussed partnerships to enhance technical skills, paving the way for investment opportunities. Goyal affirmed the partnership's resilience amid global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Executive Kevin Lamour Joins FIFA as Chief Operating Officer
AI-Powered Trademark Search Tech Launched by Union Minister Piyush Goyal
MoU for Vertical Solar Tech Paves Way for Dual-Use Agriculture in India
Piyush Goyal Criticizes Karnataka Government's Neglect of Bengaluru's Silicon Valley
ICG Signs MoU with Habitats Trust and HCL Foundation to Boost Marine Conservation