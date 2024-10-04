Left Menu

Urgent Global Appeal to Halt Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh

Hindu American groups flew a banner over the Hudson River to raise awareness about the impending genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh. The event highlighted severe human rights violations and urged global action, including a plea to boycott Bangladeshi garments until the violence ceases and justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:56 IST
Urgent Global Appeal to Halt Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh
Massive airline banner over New York City (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic bid to draw international attention to the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, Hindu American groups unfurled a massive airline banner over New York's Hudson River. The message, demanding global intervention, circled iconic landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, underscoring the urgent need for action against this escalating crisis.

The grim historical context lays bare the reality: the 1971 genocide, acknowledged by the US Congress just last year, saw millions of Hindus fall victim to targeted violence. Figures reveal a stark decline in the Hindu population of Bangladesh from 20% in 1971 to a mere 8.9% today, amid ongoing violence and repression.

Since August 2024, reports detail over 250 attacks against Hindus, including lynchings and kidnappings. Organizers, like Sitangshu Guha, warn of the region's descent into chaos, calling for UN intervention. With fears of this unrest spilling into India and beyond, the global community is urged to act decisively.

Pankaj Mehta, from the Interfaith Human Rights Coalition, called on the UN to recognize the atrocities as genocide. Meanwhile, American consumers are asked to boycott Bangladeshi garments as pressure mounts on corporate giants like Walmart and H&M to reconsider their trade links.

The rapidly deteriorating situation is drawing parallels to past global crises, prompting warnings of a potential repeat of the horrors seen in 1971. The movement has also garnered support from various communities, highlighting the dire need for immediate, effective international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024