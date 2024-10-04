Urgent Global Appeal to Halt Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh

In a dramatic bid to draw international attention to the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, Hindu American groups unfurled a massive airline banner over New York's Hudson River. The message, demanding global intervention, circled iconic landmarks including the Statue of Liberty, underscoring the urgent need for action against this escalating crisis.

The grim historical context lays bare the reality: the 1971 genocide, acknowledged by the US Congress just last year, saw millions of Hindus fall victim to targeted violence. Figures reveal a stark decline in the Hindu population of Bangladesh from 20% in 1971 to a mere 8.9% today, amid ongoing violence and repression.

Since August 2024, reports detail over 250 attacks against Hindus, including lynchings and kidnappings. Organizers, like Sitangshu Guha, warn of the region's descent into chaos, calling for UN intervention. With fears of this unrest spilling into India and beyond, the global community is urged to act decisively.

Pankaj Mehta, from the Interfaith Human Rights Coalition, called on the UN to recognize the atrocities as genocide. Meanwhile, American consumers are asked to boycott Bangladeshi garments as pressure mounts on corporate giants like Walmart and H&M to reconsider their trade links.

The rapidly deteriorating situation is drawing parallels to past global crises, prompting warnings of a potential repeat of the horrors seen in 1971. The movement has also garnered support from various communities, highlighting the dire need for immediate, effective international response.

