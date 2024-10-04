Tensions Escalate in West Asia: France Stands with Israel

In a period marked by mounting tensions in West Asia, France has echoed its commitment to Israel's security amidst a backdrop of conflict. French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, drew parallels with India's stance, denouncing terrorist attacks against civilians and specifically condemning Iran's recent attack on Israeli territories.

Speaking with ANI, Mathou emphasized France's unwavering dedication to Israel's protection. 'We condemn the Iranian attack against Israel, and we reiterate our absolute commitment to the security of Israel. Our armed forces have contributed to stopping the Iranian ballistic missile attack. Like India, we denounce all terrorist attacks on civilians,' Mathou asserted, highlighting the urgent need for the liberation of hostages in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza, Mathou noted, is 'absolutely dramatic and urgent,' advocating for a swift ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid. He called for diplomatic solutions, urging Hezbollah to cease targeting Israel, while requesting Israel halt its military activities in Lebanon. Moreover, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's recent humanitarian trip to Lebanon underscored France's call to curb regional military escalation.

Yet, following the deaths of Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a stern warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime, indicating that no location in Iran or the Middle East is beyond Israel's military reach. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) labeled Iran's missile strikes as severely provocative, signaling potential Israeli retaliation.

Israel's recent precision airstrikes in Beirut resulted in both militant and civilian casualties, as Lebanon's Health Ministry reported. In response to Iran's actions, Prime Minister Netanyahu declared Iran's missile attack a 'big mistake,' affirming Israel's resolve to defend itself and forewarned Iran of retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)