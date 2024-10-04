India Urges Restraint Amid Intensifying West Asia Unrest

In an urgent diplomatic appeal, India's Ministry of External Affairs has raised alarms over the intensifying tensions in West Asia, involving pivotal nations such as Israel, Iran, and Lebanon. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the critical importance of preventing the conflict from escalating into a broader regional crisis.

Addressing reporters, Jaiswal reiterated India's plea for calm, emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy amidst growing violence. "We've stressed the protection of civilians and urged restraint," Jaiswal stated, urging peaceful resolutions to prevent the conflict from expanding.

The Ministry advised Indian nationals against non-essential travel to Iran, amidst the precarious security climate following Iran's missile strike on Israel. Citizens already in Iran are advised to remain vigilant and stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Reflecting on the military engagements triggered by Iran's strike, with Israel's retaliation and Hezbollah's involvement in Lebanon, the Ministry has confirmed the continuous operation of flights from the region, negating the need for evacuation efforts at present.

Providing insights into the Indian diaspora in the region, Jaiswal noted the presence of about 3,000 Indians in Lebanon, 10,000 in Iran, and approximately 30,000 in Israel. While the situation remains fluid, families have been in contact with Indian embassies seeking information and assistance.

